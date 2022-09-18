Jefferies Financial Group Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

M stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

