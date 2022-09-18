John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 27,514 shares.The stock last traded at $34.21 and had previously closed at $35.47.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $8,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

