Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.23. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

