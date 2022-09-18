Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $14,747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.60. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

