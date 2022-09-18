JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

