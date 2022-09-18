Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

