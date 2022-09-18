Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,408,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

