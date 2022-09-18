Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 119,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

