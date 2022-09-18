Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.04.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.