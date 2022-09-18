Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

