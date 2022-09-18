Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

