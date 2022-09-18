Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

