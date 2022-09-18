Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

