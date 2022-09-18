Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

