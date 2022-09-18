Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $32.04.

