Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

