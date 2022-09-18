Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 192,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

