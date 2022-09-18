Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $229.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.84 and a 12-month high of $235.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

