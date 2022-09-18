Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DVY opened at $118.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

