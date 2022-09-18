Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

