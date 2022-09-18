Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 43,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $42.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

