Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 107,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $174.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

