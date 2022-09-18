Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $28.42 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

