Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.75.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

