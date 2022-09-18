Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,139,096 shares of company stock valued at $13,751,433. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 6.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

