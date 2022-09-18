Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

