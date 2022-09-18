Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

