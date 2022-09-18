Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,457 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

