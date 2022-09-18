Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,570 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

GSST opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

