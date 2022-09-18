Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,260 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 114,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 452.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

