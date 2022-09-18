Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.