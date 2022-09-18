Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $26.49 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

