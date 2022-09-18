Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $266.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.56. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

