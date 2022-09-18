Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RTH opened at $163.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $199.65.

