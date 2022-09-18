Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.