Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 317 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

