Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 675 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $458.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

