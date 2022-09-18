Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 853 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 964.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $268.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.45 and its 200-day moving average is $331.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.31 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

