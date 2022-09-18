Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 919 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

