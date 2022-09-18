Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,807,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $342.56 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.90.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

