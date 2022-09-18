Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $239.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day moving average is $259.32. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

