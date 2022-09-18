KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells $91,468.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 174.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

