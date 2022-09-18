Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 505.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,556,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 651,558 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 343,680 shares during the period.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.