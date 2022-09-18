Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

