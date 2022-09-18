Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 243,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,253,567 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

