Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.71

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 3546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,604.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $16,282,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 587,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

