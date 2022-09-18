Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.47

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

