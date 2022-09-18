Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,100 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.