loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh Buys 49,287 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 133,417 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $212,133.03.

On Monday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58.

On Friday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $684.80.

On Monday, August 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.