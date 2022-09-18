loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh Buys 49,287 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 133,417 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $212,133.03.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $684.80.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

