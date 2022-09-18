Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 8.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 12,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 914,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -2.14.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 566.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

