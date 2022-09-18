Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 8.8%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYELGet Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 12,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 914,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 9.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -2.14.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 566.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.